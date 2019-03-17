Ruth M. SteinkeJune 9, 1930 - March 14, 2019Ruth "Ruthie" Murphree Steinke, 88, took her Savior's hand and entered her Heavenly home on March 14, 2019.A Celebration of her life will begin on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 as the family will receive visitors from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home, with funeral service following at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Lee Farmer, and Chaplains Mike Ferguson and Merry Wilburn officiating, with burial to follow at Mart Cemetery. She was a member of Harvest Time Revival Center of Waco.On June 9, 1930, Ruth was born to Ottis C. "Bill" Murphee and Lois B. Murphee in Waco, Texas. She graduated from 4-C Business College in Waco.Upon graduation, she moved to Pasadena, California and worked as a purchasing agent for Ford Building Materials. She spoke fondly of her three lifelong friends, Edie, Ellie and Lilly from California, their adventures on Catalina Island and the Rose Parade festivities.In 1951, she began her career at General Tire & Rubber Co., in Waco. While there, she metT. D. "Tilly" Steinke. On March 5, 1955, they married and they celebrated 53 years together. The newlyweds initially travelled with T.D.'s job, later settled down and raised two daughters.For several years, Ruth owned a small Waco business; however, she sold it and became caretaker for her mother and other family members. She was a kind and giving heart and helped many along life's way.Ruth showed unconditional love and support for her family. She enjoyed family and church gatherings, rainey days, small dogs, flowers, hummingbirds, gospel and big band music, westerns and travel. She had a witty ense of humor- enjoying or hearing a good story or joke. She always had a "twinkle" in her eye and a joyful laugh.In 1986, The family traveled to the Middle East where she was baptized in the Jordan River. Later in life, she became a born again Christian-her most cherished experience.She was preceded in death by her husband, T.D.; parents; and brother and wife, O. E. "Sonny" and Elsie Murpyhree.Her life was a testimony to her faith and she will be lovingly held forever in the hearts of her daughters, Darlene Steinke and Mary Allen. She was a fun loving "Grannie" to Samuel Allen and Sarah Allen Schroeder and husband, Luke, and she loved them without end.Ruth lived a beautiful, blessed life and now she is Home at Last.The family wishes to extend thanks to the Providence Hospice Staff and PHP for their unending support, love and the blessing they have been to our family-our earth angels.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harvest Time, www.htrcwaco.com, Providence Hospice, www.chot.org or other charity of your choice.Please sign registry online at www.oakcrestfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
