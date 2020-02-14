Charlie Joe SteensenApril 30, 1935 - Feb. 10, 2020Charlie Joe Steensen peacefully passed away on February 10, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest surrounded by his family.A celebration visitation will be held at Pecan Grove Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, February 15. The family would love everyone to come by and share your favorite memories of Charlie with them during this time. As per Charlie's request, a private family burial will take place at a later time.Charlie Joe Steensen was born to Karl and Pearl Steensen on April 30, 1935, at their home in Waco, Texas. Later they moved to West Moonlight Drive in Robinson where Charlie spent the rest of his life. He attended Robinson schools and Waco Tech. After school he worked for Pure Milk Company and Owens Illinois. Charlie then started working for Earl Thompson on his farm. This inspired Charlie's true passion which was farming. While working for Earl Thompson he met his wife, Wanda Faye Thompson. Charlie and Wanda married in 1955. They had two beautiful daughters, Denise and VonDale. Wanda passed away in 1960. Charlie then married Freddie Louise Jennings in 1963 and they had two children Benny and Stacey. Charlie was not married at the time of this death.Charlie served on the RISD School Board for years. He had multiple agricultural businesses over the years.If you had the pleasure of knowing Charlie you know he lived life to the fullest. He had an infectious smile that you rarely saw him without. He also had a laugh like no other. He loved to be outdoors. He loved riding his motorcycle and taking motorcycle trips. He loved spending time with his family and friends and he always let you know how much he loved you.Charlie was proceeded in death by his parents, Karl and Pearl Steensen; and his first wife Wanda Faye Thompson Steensen.Charlie is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Denise Steensen King and husband, Randy; daughter VonDale Steensen Harville and husband, Michael; son Benny Dewayne Steensen and wife, Tammy; and daughter Stacey Steensen. He had 4 beautiful granddaughters; Charlsy Nichole Davis and husband, Seth, Brianna Danielle Steensen, Lexi Brooke Hicks and husband, Michael, and Destanie Lynn Hill. He had one sweet and precious great-granddaughter, Hadley Grace Davis.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry in Robinson, Texas, P.O. Box 24042, Robinson, Texas 76706.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Breaking
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Man arrested, accused of trying to run woman off roadway
-
Police: 1 killed, 3 injured in North Waco shooting
-
River Square Center downtown hitting auction block
-
Mike Copeland: The Market on Washington; McGregor moves; McLane buy; Gas prices
-
Baylor works to soothe ruffled feathers over exclusive tailgating contract
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.