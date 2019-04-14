Jimmy SteeleSept. 11, 1998 - April 8, 2019Jimmy John Steele, 20, of Waco, passed away April 8, 2019. A memorial service will be 6:00 pm, Monday, April 15, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with Lance Donaldson officiating. A reception with the family will follow.Jimmy was born in Mexia, Texas, September 11, 1998. He was a 2017 graduate of China Spring High School.He was preceded in death by grandmothers, Sharon Elliott and Debbie Steele.He is survived by father, JT Steele and wife, Jamie; mother, LaShana Hatfield and husband, Greg; siblings, Kristi Nava, Shelby Steele, Britni Hatfield, Maddison Leigh, Danni Jeanne, and Sladen Scott; grandparents, Jimmy Steele, Gary and Billie Hatfield; aunts, Lindsay Moss and husband, Mike, and Twyla Moore; nephews, Alexander Nava and Jaden Wright; and great-aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends and family.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

