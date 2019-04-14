Jimmy SteeleSept. 11, 1998 - April 8, 2019Jimmy John Steele, 20, of Waco, passed away April 8, 2019. A memorial service will be 6:00 pm, Monday, April 15, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with Lance Donaldson officiating. A reception with the family will follow.Jimmy was born in Mexia, Texas, September 11, 1998. He was a 2017 graduate of China Spring High School.He was preceded in death by grandmothers, Sharon Elliott and Debbie Steele.He is survived by father, JT Steele and wife, Jamie; mother, LaShana Hatfield and husband, Greg; siblings, Kristi Nava, Shelby Steele, Britni Hatfield, Maddison Leigh, Danni Jeanne, and Sladen Scott; grandparents, Jimmy Steele, Gary and Billie Hatfield; aunts, Lindsay Moss and husband, Mike, and Twyla Moore; nephews, Alexander Nava and Jaden Wright; and great-aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends and family.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.