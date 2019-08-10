Brady T. SteeleNov. 15, 1971 - July 24, 2019A funeral service for Brady T. Steele will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Highland Missionary Baptist Church. After the memorial service all friends and family are gathering for a Celebration of Life 2580 FM 1496 - across the road from Brady and Carries house.Brady T. Steele, 47, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2019. He was born on November 15, 1971 in Houston, Texas to Gerry Steele and Marlene Morris.Brady worked as a safety inspector and welder for Tracker Energy in New Braunfels, Texas. Brady attended Highland Baptist Church in Dublin. Brady married his wife, Carrie (Gardner) Steele, on September 19, 1999 in Waco, Texas.Brady survived by his wife, Carrie Steele of Proctor, Texas; three children, Timber Steele, Cayten Steele, and Curtis Steele; parents, Gerry and Diane Steele of Proctor, Texas; mother, Marlene Morris of Troy, Texas; brothers and sisters, Brandy Edwards of Temple, Texas, Jadyn Barker of Selah, Washington, Shalon Hayton, Gentry Barker of Troy, Texas, Rylan Kennedy of Karnes City, Texas and Laramie King of Belton, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Harrell Funeral Home112 N. Camden St.Dublin, Texas 76446(254) 445-3311Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
