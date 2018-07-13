Kathy Steele-BogansDec. 7, 1959 - July 8, 2018Funeral service for Kathy Steele-Bogans will be 11:00 to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 14, at McDowell Funeral Home.She was preceded by her mother, Katie M. Hicks; father, Ross L. Voss Jr.; and son, Carlton A. Steele.She is survived by two children, Brittany Bolts and Akil Steele; nine grandkids; three siblings; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She will truly be missed.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.