Kent Starr
November 15, 1947 - April 24, 2020
Kent Taylor Starr peacefully went to Heaven on April 24, 2020. "Dingdaddy" will be greatly missed by everyone. The family will have a private graveside service. A memorial service celebrating Kent's life will be held at a later date.
Kent was born in Chicago, Illinois, on November 15, 1947, to Betty and Conrad Starr. He moved to Elkhart, Texas, at the age of 2 and had fond memories of his life on a dairy farm. After moving to Waco at 10 years old, Kent discovered his love of sports and met the love of his life, Suzanne Martin, at Dean Highland Elementary. They began dating when they were 14 years old. After graduating from Richfield High School, Kent attended Baylor University on a football scholarship. Kent and Suzanne married on December 18, 1969, and just recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Kent graduated from Baylor College of Dentistry in 1974 and opened his dental practice in Waco.
Kent was a member of First Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school for many years and was an active deacon. Kent's love for Jesus was demonstrated in his daily life and his love for others. The two most important things in his life were his faith and his family. Kent poured his life into Suzanne and their four children: Allison, Katie, Taylor and Martin. Kent was a leader in so many different organizations. He served as Deacon Chairman at First Baptist Church, President of the Baylor Bear Foundation, President of the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners, President of the Western Regional Examining Board, and President of Ridgewood Country Club.
Throughout the years, Kent was passionate about dentistry, coaching his children's sports, playing golf with his "1 o'clock group," and spending time in the mountains in Crested Butte, Colorado. He lived a simple yet deep life following his favorite motto: "What does it cost you to do the right thing?" Kent was loved by everyone who knew him. One of his golfing buddies summed up this love perfectly with this quote, "Give me great clubs, fresh air, and Kent for a partner and you can keep the clubs and fresh air. Our partner forever!"
Kent was preceded in death by his daughter, Allison Starr Pendergras; his parents, Conrad Starr and Betty and Clarence Cobb; and his father-in-law, Ed Martin.
He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne SoRelle Martin Starr; his daughter, Katie O'Connor and husband, Sean, and their children, Anders, SoRelle, Colman, Larkin, Meyer and McCall; his son, Taylor Starr and wife, Sarah, and their children, Carter and Henry; and his son, Martin Starr and wife, Libby, and their children, Townlin, Cappy, Sadler and Mabel; his mother-in-law, Nita Ray Martin; and his sister, Joy Endsley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Allison Starr Pendergras Memorial Endowed Scholarship, The University of Texas at Austin School of Nursing, 1700 Red River, Austin, Texas 78701, http://links.utexas.edu/ysuapb (512.694.8751) or to the charity of your choice.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
