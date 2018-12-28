Martha Ann StappSept. 26, 1945 - Dec. 22, 2018Martha Ann Stapp of Robinson, passed away December 22, 2018 surrounded by her family.A graveside service will be 10:00 AM, Friday December 28, 2018 at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, Martha will be interred next to her husband, CW3 Timothy Stapp and her parents Rosalie and Alfred.Martha is survived by her aunt, Velma; brother, Adolph and wife Cathy, their daughter Ginger and her famiy; children, Jonathan and Kimberly, her husband Randall; grandson, Andrew and wife Stephanie; two great-grandsons, Timothy and Liam; countless cousins; and longtime quilting friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
