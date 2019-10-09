Mark E. StappJuly 30, 1947 - October 5, 2019Mr. Mark E. Stapp, 71, beloved Uncle, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m.,, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Waco Memorial Park.Mark was born, July 30, 1947, to Herbert and Viola (Howarter) Stapp in McGregor, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Waco. Mark served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war 1967 to 1970. He also worked as a chef for the Veterans at the V. A. Hospital in Waco. Mark was an avid Baylor sports fan and enjoyed his home-town Dr. Pepper.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, CW3 Timothy L; and wife, Martha A. Stapp.Mark is survived by his niece, Kimberly and husband, Randall; nephew, Jonathan; great-nephew, Andrew and wife, Stephanie, and their sons, Timothy and Liam

