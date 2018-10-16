Edward StapletonDec. 26, 1940 - Oct. 14, 2018Edward Stapleton, 77, of Aquilla, passed away on October 14, 2018, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 17, 2018, with Rev. Dennis Rejeck and Pastor Richard Gavin officiating. Burial will follow at New Lebanon Cemetery in Aquilla. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at the funeral home.Edward was born in Hillsboro, December 26, 1940, to Harry and Ellie (Roberts) Stapleton and grew there. He worked in the west Texas Oil Fields for a year before moving back and marrying Altha Ray Tyra on June 17, 1961 in the Lebanon United Methodist Church in Aquilla and she preceded him in death on February 28, 2011.He worked at Harbison Fischer, LTV, Coca Cola, West Hospital, then 18 years for Caldwell Electric and then he retired from Ram Aircraft.Edward was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Aquilla.Also preceding him in death were his parents; son, Bennie Keith Stapleton, on December 25, 1986; and special niece, Melissa Stapleton.Survivors included his daughter, Charlotte Stapleton of Aquilla; brothers, Howard Stapleton of Hillsboro, and James Stapleton and wife, Carolyn, of Corsicana; nephews, Michael Stapleton and wife, Julie, of Trophy Club, and John Stapleton of Robinson; Edwards' special angels Alyssa, Zane, Brennan, and Mason whom he loved dearly; many cousins and a host of friends; and special people Steve and Benita Montgomery and his church family.A special thank you goes to his caregivers, hospice workers, doctors and staff for their loving care.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
