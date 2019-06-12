Adele H. StantonAug. 19, 1924 - June 6, 2019Adele H. Stanton, 94, passed away on June 6, 2019, at her home. Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, at Waco Memorial Park.Adele Harriet Peterson was born on August 19, 1924, in Richmond Hills, Queens, New York, to Joseph and Louise Peterson. She was born at home and was not expected to survive after her birth. She proved everyone wrong and lived for almost 95 years. On June 6, 1942, Adele married Norman Everette Stanton of East Quogue, Long Island, New York. They were married for 63 years, before his passing at the age of 88. She died on what would have been their 77th wedding anniversary. Adele worked for many years as a jewelry sales clerk in Andrews, Texas, and Waco, Texas, and after her retirement volunteered for the Waco police department. She was a member of Park Lake Baptist Church. She loved to bowl and was on several leagues throughout her life. She enjoyed cooking and babysitting her grandchildren. She lived in many places throughout her life including East Meadow, NY, Bay Shore, NY, Sayville, NY, Kingston, Massachusetts, Andrews, and Waco.Preceding Adele in death were her parents, Joseph and Louise Hudson Peterson; husband, Norman E. Stanton; sisters-in-law, Helen Tamburella and Elizabeth "Betty" Tiedeman; and grandson, Ashley Mandele Stanton.Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Warren N. Stanton and Carol Doody of Plymouth, Massachusetts, Gary W. Stanton and Cynthia Cady Stanton of Duxbury, Massachusetts, and Bryant J. Stanton and Suzanne Stanton of Waco, Dianne Stanton of Pembroke, Massachusetts; and brother-in-law, Robert Stanton of Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas. Her grandchildren are Christian Stanton and wife, Eva, of Pembroke, Brooke Stanton of Pembroke, Tully Moeller of Amherst, NY, Tiffany Wilson and husband, Jonathan, of Waco, Nathan Stanton and wife, Jenny, of Waco, Jordan Stanton and wife, Michele, of Waco, Samuel Stanton of Waco, Sarah Feathers and husband, Shannon, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Julie Lilly and husband, Jimmy, of Waco, and Timothy Stanton and wife, Elizabeth, of Waco. Adele's 18 great-grandchildren were a great joy to her. They are Greyson and Ben Stanton, Autumn Anderson, Alexis and Jackson Moeller, Teddy, Ivan, Natalie, Kathleen, and David Wilson, Everett, Maddie, and Isla Stanton, Aubrey and Clara Stanton, Ian and Eric Feathers, and Kendle Stanton.Memorials may be made to your church or favorite charity.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
