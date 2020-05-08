Lovie Stanley

Nov. 9, 1930 - May 3, 2020

Private Graveside Services for Lovie L. Stanley will be Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Friday, at W.H. Littles & Sons Mortuary.

To plant a tree in memory of Lovie Stanley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries