David StanleySeptember 20, 1950 - November 6, 2018David Stanley, 68, of Moody, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2018. A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, November 10, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. Waco. Private inurnment will be in Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota.Mr. Stanley was born, September 20, 1950, in Webster, South Dakota, the son of the late Harlan Gale and Margaret Ruth (Johnston) Stanley. He was a 1969 graduate of Sturgis High School and later attended T.S.T.I. in Waco, Texas. On May 19, 1973, he married Mary Lou Letzler in Waco, Texas.Much of his life was spent in the automobile body repair business. He was employed by Polansky's in west and Wade Auto Body in Waco until his retirement in 2016. He enjoyed drag racing and watching NASCAR. He was an animal lover who took great pride in recurring stray cats and dogs when they would appear at his property and enjoyed the times he spent playing with them.He served his country in the United States Army from October 4, 1971 until his honorable discharge on April 1, 1976.Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Mary Stanley; daughter, Tammy Stanley; brother, Mike Stanley; sister, Lois Edwards and husband, Harland; two granddaughters, Ashley Guyton and Amanda Guyton.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
