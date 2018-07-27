Kelly L. StanfordMarch 22, 1962 - July 25, 2018Kelly L. Willis Stanford, 56, of Waco, passed away, July 25, 2018, surrounded by family and friends. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 28, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Pastor Ramiro A. Pena from Christ the King Church officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 27, at the funeral home.Kelly was born, March 22, 1962, the daughter of Vance and Georgia Willis. She was the youngest of three siblings. She graduated from MCC in 1982 as Salutatorian. In 1982, she married Curtis McClain. Later she married Mark A. Stanford. Kelly's family was her life.Kelly is survived by her beloved husband of 15 years, Mark A. Stanford; children, Ryan McClain and wife, Amanda, Caitlyn McClain, and Whitney Stanford; parents, Vance and Georgia Willis; sisters, Vana Smith and husband, Darwin, and Laura Schag and husband, Tony; grandchildren, Christian and Kendyl McClain and Zackery McClain; and a large family as well as tons of friends.Serving as pallbearers are Ryan McClain, Damon Hagar, Roy Robins, Mike Stanford, Jonathan Nunn and Bill Dixon.You may sign the guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
