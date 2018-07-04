Frances Louise StandleyDec. 30, 1930 - June 16, 2018Frances Louise Standley, age 87, passed away, Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Providence Hospice in Waco. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Providence Park chapel, 300 W. State Highway 6, Waco, Texas 76712, with Kip Osborne presiding.Frances was born, December 30, 1930, to Fred and Belfa Standley in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The family moved to Canyon, Texas, when Frances was in the sixth grade. She graduated from Canyon High School in 1948 and went to Baylor University. While attending Baylor, she met Wayne Dale Wegrich, and they were married in Canyon, Texas on September 2, 1950.She graduated from Baylor in 1951 and taught at Chilton Elementary until Dale graduated in 1952. His career in the chemical industry took Frances to Richmond, Virginia; Waco, Texas; Houston, Texas; Des Moines, Iowa; Perry, Ohio; Painesville, Ohio; Charlestown, West Virginia; Florence, Alabama; Mentor, Ohio; Pasadena, Texas; Geneva, Switzerland; and Bratenahl, Ohio.Frances moved back to Houston in 1984 to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren, and she remained there until 2013 when she moved to Waco. With every move to a new community, Frances always made friends. The loves of her life were her children- Janet, Carol, and Wayne. When Wayne became seriously ill with aplastic anemia in 1977, Frances literally was his around the clock 24/7 advocate and nurse. She was by his side every step of the way throughout his intensive and complicated medical treatment. His passing was devastating, but she knew they would be reunited again in the future.She spent much of her time with the growing families of Jan and Carol, and her five grandchildren grew to know her fondly as Granny. She traveled extensively throughout her life, but her favorite place was always home. She loved to share her love of cooking with friends and family. Her Rusty Red chocolate cake was legendary! Another love throughout her life was cats, and she always seemed to have at least one around. Her Scotch heritage came through strongly in her life as she practiced the principle of frugality and stretched a dollar further than most. She balanced that with a most generous nature that positively impacted many people in her life.When Frances moved to Providence Park in 2014, she immediately made new friends and enjoyed her new community. Our family appreciates the love and care that our mother received at the Village and St. Catherine's during her last four years.We extend special gratitude to Drs. Natalie Lippe and William Pitts for their exceptional medical care for Frances during her final years in Waco.Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Belfa Standley; brothers, Fred M. Standley and Donald E. Standley; son, Wayne Dale Wegrich, Jr.; and many much-loved aunts, uncles, and cousins.She is survived by her daughters, Janet Murphy and husband, Patrick of Waco, and Carol Watson of Porter, TX; grandchildren, Sarah Murphy Traylor and husband, Jack, of Houston, Laura Watson Fox and husband, Jeff, of Splendora, TX, Melissa Watson of Porter, TX, David Murphy of Fort Worth, TX, and Amy Murphy of Washington, DC; great-grandchild, Andrew Watson of Splendora, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to donate to Fuzzy Friends Rescue 6321 Airport Rd. Waco, TX 76708 or the charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
