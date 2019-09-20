Darryl StallworthAug. 11, 1955 - Sept. 13, 2019Darryl Stallworth, passed Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Funeral service will be at 1pm, Saturday, Sept. 21, in the chapel of Dorsey Keatts F.H. Interment to follow at Doris Miller M.P.Dorsey-Keatts, WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

