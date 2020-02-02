Larry P. StahrOct. 8, 1941 - Jan. 26, 2020Larry Paul Stahr, 78, of Waco entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Larry had requested cremation and that no services be held.Larry was born October 8, 1941 in Waco to Lawrence and Goldie (Collins) Stahr. Twenty years of his working life was spent in the grocery industry. Following that he worked 20 years as a delivery driver for UPS.Larry enjoyed watching the NHRA drag races, collecting classic cars, he loved wood crafting and sharing his creations with those he cared about, and he was devoted to his precious fur babies, Kinsey and also Alex, who just recently crossed the Rainbow Bridge to meet him.Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Roger Stahr.He is survived by his wife, Barbara Stahr; daughter, Kelly Stahr; brother-in-law, Mike Hocker; and his nieces and nephew.If desired, contributions may be made in Larry's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org/donate or to Fuzzy Friends Rescue, fuzzyfriendsrescue.org.
Stahr, Larry P.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Stahr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.