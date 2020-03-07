July 8, 1943 - March 4, 2020
Carol Bartlett Stafford, of Waco, passed away on March 4, 2020, after courageously living her last two years with lung cancer.
Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 9, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Carol was born on July 8, 1943, to Judge and Opal Bartlett in Waco, Texas. She grew up in Waco. After graduating from Waco High School in 1961, she married Johnny Burton, and they had three children, Betsy Burton Patterson, John David Burton, and Angela Burton Schlaack. Carol and Johnny were married for 31 years. She later married Jim Stafford in May of 2014.
After her children were grown, Carol worked in long-term care. She served as Activities Director at Ridgecrest, Marketing Director at Meadowlakes Terrace, Public Relations at Quality Care, Director of an Alzheimer's Unit in Wimberly, TX, Manager at the Cottages of Oak Springs Senior Community, and Receptionist at Heartis Assisted Living. Carol loved working with the residents, families, and staff.
Carol accepted Christ at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church at the age of 11, and then again at age 32 at Highland Baptist Church when she had a deeper understanding of being saved. Christ was her comfort and deliverer for many years.
Carol loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren deeply. Her son-in-law, Michael Schlaack and sister, Beverly Johnston preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Betsy, and son-in-law, Ron Patterson; son, David and daughter-in-law, Lisa Burton; daughter, Angela. She leaves seven grandchildren, Kristina, Jon, Luke, Samuel, Miles, William, and Emma, and seven great-grandchildren. Carol is also survived by her sister, Barbara Martin; faithful buddy, Toby, and her best friend of over 20 years, Ann Gilkey.
Carol was a friend to all. She will be remembered for her wit, her generosity, and her ever-present smile. A special thank you to Dr. Hitesh Singh and the staff at the Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center and to the Providence Hospice team. Carol requested that if friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to her favorite charities, St. Jude's Research or the Central Texas Humane Society.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
