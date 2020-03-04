Billy Ancel StaffordSept. 15, 1930 - Feb. 29, 2020Billy Ancel Stafford, 89, of Waco, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at Prairie Hill Cemetery in Limestone County with the Rev. Steve Adams officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 6, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco.Billy Ancel Stafford was born September 15, 1930, in Limestone County, to William and Mildred Stafford. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Robinson where he served as a Deacon and a Sunday school teacher for many years. Ancel was a faithful Christian who loved his church and family.Ancel married his sweetheart, Nelda Faye Rivers, on November 23, 1949. She preceded him in death in 2008. He learned to navigate this world without her, but he was never the same.Ancel served in the Air Force (stationed in Florida) during the Korean conflict and then worked at General Tire & Rubber Co. 25 years until they closed the Waco plant. He also painted houses and did remodel jobs throughout his life. In his younger years Ancel enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and many friends.He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched and will be remembered as a loving father, Pepaw, brother, and uncle, whose kind words and actions greatly improved the lives of others.He was preceded in death by wife, Nelda; and brother, Aubrey Stafford.Survivors include daughters, Ivy Haferkamp (Ronnie), and Lisa White (Jack); grandchildren, Clint Maines (Jessie Porter), Rachel Korsmo (Eric), Ryan White (Kate) and Jared White (Abigail); eleven great-grandchildren; and sisters, Alerne Carson, and Judy Gathens (Vic.)In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prairie Hill Cemetery Association.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
