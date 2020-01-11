Betty Lou StaasDec. 25, 1933 - Jan. 8, 2020Betty Lou Staas, 86, of Hewitt, passed away Wednesday January 8, 2020. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco. A private family burial will take place at a later date.Betty was born December 25, 1933 in Wallhalla, South Carolina. She married Harvey H. Staas on September 3, 1952. She moved to Waco with Harvey and raised three sons and one daughter. Betty's career was raising her four children and creating a loving atmosphere at home. She was a beloved wife to Harvey H. Staas, mother and grandmother.She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Etta Wilbanks; father, A.J. Taylor; and brother, Bill Taylor from South Carolina.Betty is survived by her husband of 67 years, Harvey H. Staas; son, Steven D. Staas; son, Michael J.Staas and wife, Carla; son, Tracy L. Staas and wife, Camila; daughter, Janine E. Emanuel and husband, Steve; brothers, Tom Taylor and Tony Taylor; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Ray Shelton, Larry Green, John Watts, Steve Robinson, Jerry Boynton, Ricky VanCleave, Cody Richardson, and Clint Staas.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
