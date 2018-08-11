Ann StaasNov. 17, 1927 - Aug. 9, 2018Ann Staas, 90, of Robinson, passed away, Thursday, August 9, 2018. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 14, at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave, Waco, with Pastor Brad Brittain officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco.Ann was born, November 17, 1927, to James Verner and Gladys Hand McWilliams. She lived a very full 90 years. Ann married Gerald Staas on Dec. 20, 1946, 71 years ago. They were the proud parents of two sons, Larry and Ken. Ann was active in her son's school activities where she earned the nickname "The White Tornado". She worked alongside her three 'boys' at Staas Plumbing Co. for many years. Ann enjoyed traveling and was active in many civic and business related organizations. She was a faithful member of her church.Ann was preceded in death by her parents, James Verner and Gladys Hand McWilliams; and two sisters, Lorriane Griffin and Jimmie Hise.She is survived by her husband, Gerald Staas; two sons, Larry D. Staas and wife, Donna L., and Kenny Staas and wife, Debbie; four grandchildren, Jimmy Staas, Crystal Waid and husband, Tim, Kurtis Staas, Aaron Staas and wife, Kathleen; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Faith Child Development Center, 5720 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX, 76712.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
