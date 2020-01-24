Ronnie Moe SpradleyOctober 22, 1946 - January 22, 2020Ronnie Moe Spradley, a long time McGregor civic leader, passed away Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020, at the age of 73. Visitation will be 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, January 26, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 27, at College Avenue Baptist Church, 201 S. Monroe St., McGregor, with the Rev. Philip Riegel, the Rev. Carroll Hambrick and Pat Richardson officiating.Interment will follow in McGregor Cemetery.Moe was born October 22, 1946, in Waco, Texas, the son of the late Edwin Dee and Peggy Marie (Arledge) Spradley, and was a 1965 graduate of McGregor High School. On August 31, 1973, he married Karen Lee Pierce at College Avenue Baptist Church in McGregor.Retiring from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in 2001 as a lineman, he devoted over 30 years of service to his profession. Through the years, he enjoyed collecting and repairing telephones. In 1978, he opened the Telephone Museum in McGregor, which has attracted many visitors. Moe enjoyed cooking BBQ, camping, fishing, vegetable gardening, reading military history books, and spending time with his beloved family.Moe was a beloved and dedicated fireman to the McGregor Volunteer Fire Department for 38 years, of which 20 was spent as Fire Chief. He was instrumental in the development of the McGregor Toy Drive at Christmas. He also served as a volunteer for the McGregor Ambulance Association. Through the years, he remained faithful to his 1965 McGregor High School graduating class as he hosted their reunions at his shop, an event he looked forward to working with each year.A lifelong member of College Avenue Baptist Church, he was active with the youth program and took RA Boys to camp at Latham Springs.Preceding him in death was his son-in-law, Michael Aycock.Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Karen; two daughters, Audra Denn and husband, Matt, Angela Aycock; four grandchildren, Dalton Aycock, Dakota Aycock, Madelyn Denn, Michael Denn; uncle, Bryant Spradley and wife, Dinah Kay, and his beloved Boston Terrier, Essie.For those desiring, the family has suggested College Avenue Baptist Church, 201 S. Monroe Street, McGregor, Texas 76657, McGregor Youth Baseball/Softball Association P.O. Box 146, McGregor, Texas 76657, McGregor Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 192, McGregor, Texas 76657 or Providence Hospice Place, 300 W. Hwy 6, Waco, Texas 76712, for memorial contributions.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfuneralhome.com. Through this site, you are encouraged to leave a tribute or a fond memory about Moe.
Spradley, Ronnie Moe
Service information
Jan 26
Visitation
Sunday, January 26, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Grace Gardens Chapel
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, Texas 76712
Jan 27
Interment
Monday, January 27, 2020
3:30PM
McGregor Cemetery
503 South Tyler
Mcgregor, TX 76657
