Mary Frances Byford SpoontsMarch 7, 1925 - May 2, 2019Mary Frances (Byford) Spoonts, 94, long time McGregor resident, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor, with Pastor Terry Johnston officiating. Interment will follow in Harris Creek Cemetery. An informal visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

