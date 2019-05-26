Mary Ann SpiveyOct. 23, 1943 - May 21, 2019Mary Ann Spivey, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed into Heaven on May 21, 2019, to be forever by the side of her husband Leslie Wayne Spivey, Sr. She was 75 years old.Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., June 1, 2019, at Fort Parker Memorial Park, Groesbeck, Texas.Mary Ann was born October 23, 1943, in Corpus Christi, to Marion Alva Petty and Willie Mae Yates.Later in life she was a telephone operator, a beautician, a secretary, abookkeeper, a nurse's aide, and finally a school teacher with a Master's Degree in Education. Mary Ann was a quiet and thoughtful soul that made friends of everyone she ever met.If you were to ask her boys what they will miss most about her, chances are they would say, "her cooking" and "her smile". Mary Ann was a selfless person that would do without so that others had what they wanted. She personified what a loving wife, a nurturing mother and a caring grandmother were supposed to be. She was admired by those that met her, cherished by those that called her friend, and adored by those that called her Grandma, Mom and Wife. She will be missed by many, but never forgotten.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leslie Wayne Spivey, Sr.; and step-son, Leslie Wayne Spivey, Jr. They were married at 17 and she immediately took on the responsibility of raising her two step sons. They were followed later by her own two boys. Being a Mom came naturally to her.She is survived by her two sons, Robert Spivey and wife, Erin, of Lubbock, and Gregory Spivey and wife, Lisa, of Corpus Christi; three grandsons, Ivers Sundance Spivey of California, Connor James Spivey of Corpus Christi, and Jonathan Edward Fanger of Corpus Christi.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
