Richard H. SpitzerMarch 30, 1944 - Oct. 23, 2018Richard Henry Spitzer, 74, of Robinson, Texas, passed away, Tuesday, October, 23, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, October 29, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco, with Pastor Cynthia Moss officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, October 28, at the funeral home.Richard was born, March 30, 1944, to Henry and Anna (Hander) Spitzer. He graduated in May of 1962 from Midway High School. In May, 1969, he graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Richard worked for American Amicable Insurance Company, Radio City, Commercial Credit Corporation, and retired after 30 years from Waco Meat Service. He was presently working part time for Waco Beef and Pork. He married Barbara Saffle on August 6, 1966 and they enjoyed 52 years together. Richard was a member of First United Methodist Church of Hewitt, Texas where he was a member for over 50 years. Over those 50 years he served on all committees of the church, loving and serving his Lord. He was a member of the Master Composters and had a love for gardening, a member of the Professional Putters Association and won at least twelve Waco city Putt-Putt championships and coached numerous championship Junior Putter teams. He also enjoyed watching NHRA drag racing and never missed a Lady Bear basketball game and was a member of the Tip- Off Club.Richard was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Spitzer; daughters, Kim Adams and husband, Rob, and Shannon Spitzer; grandchildren, Evan and Abby Adams; brother, Don Spitzer; sister, Carol Kizer; as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Hewitt or the charity of your choice.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
