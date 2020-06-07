Jessica Spice October 18, 1983 - May 31, 2020 Jessica Marie Spice, 36 years old, passed on May 31, 2020, at her home in Cypress, Texas. Services to be held 11 a.m., Tuesday June 9, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. She was born in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, on October 18, 1983. Jessica lived in Ohio with her mother, Karen, her father, Ron, and sister, Cassie, until she was about ten, when they moved to Waco. She attended Midway ISD until she graduated high school. She then attended McLennan Community College and received an Associates of Science. Jessica moved to Cypress in 2007 and lived there with her husband, Max McCary, and her two daughters, Kaylee and Mariah, until she passed. Jessica loved to travel and see new places, but most of all, she loved doing these things with her family. She loved to dance, sing and laugh. Jessica was strong, tough and outspoken. She was never afraid to do what was right and never passed up helping someone in need, no matter the circumstances. Jessica was preceded in death by her grandfather, Paul Chrostowski; and her grandmother, Judith Spice. Survivors are her husband, Maxie L McCary III; her daughters, Kaylee and Mariah Corso; her mother, Karen Underwood; her father, Ronald J. Spice; two sisters, Cassandra Sanders and Jackie Chrostowski; a brother, Daniel Talbert; her grandmother, Charlotte Chrostowski; and her grandfather, Floyd Spice. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
Jun 9
Service
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Jun 9
Cemetery
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Waco Memorial Park
6623 South Interstate 35
Robinson, TX 76706
6623 South Interstate 35
Robinson, TX 76706
Photo Gallery
