Patrick SpenceOct. 31, 1952 - July 22, 2019Patrick "Pat" Spence, age 66, of Waco, who was a loving father, brother and life partner, passed away at his home on Monday, July 22, 2019.He had been battling symptoms since November 2017, but was not diagnosed with liver and stomach cancer until May of this year. He faced his enemy with courage and strength.Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Scott's Funeral Home Chapel in Gatesville. Burial will follow at McGregor City Cemetery. Following graveside services, the family will gather at the American Legion Hall Post 273 at 202 S Jefferson Ave. McGregor, TX 76657. Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 26, at the funeral home.Pat was born October 31, 1952, in Waco, to H.M. "Red" and Doris Pledger Spence. He attended Connally High School. He was a long-time member of the Heart of Texas Snake Handlers Association. He had a passion for hunting and handling rattlesnakes. Pat was an avid collector of all Willie Nelson memorabilia. He was a lover of country music. Most of all, Pat valued his family and friends and never met a stranger.He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as grandparents, Jim B. and Maudie Pledger of McGregor and Austin and Mae Spence of Gatesville.Pat is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Wade Spence McPherson and wife, Mendi, of Amarillo, and Drew Patrick Spence of Dickinson, North Dakota; grandchildren, Cason Wade and Maddox Kate of Amarillo; sisters, Becky Shook of Waco, Stacey Lamb and husband, Donny of Elm Mott, and Mikki Watson husband, Justin of Waco; life partner, Charlotte Saffle Morris of Waco. He is also survived by aunts, Lucy Spence of Carrollton and Frances Spence of Gatesville; nephews, David D. and Chris Anderson, Micah Hargraves, Raymond and Rowdy Bullard; nieces, Lyndsey Maggard, Lacie and Kelsey Hargraves, Terri Johns and Rebecca Bullard, and Katie Watson; great-nephews, Brayden Maggard, Gavin, Colton and Camden Anderson, Clay Hargraves; great-nieces, Finley and Ema Anderson, Larissa Conner, Rylah, Haylen and Oakleigh Hargraves, and Logan Pruett; along with many cousins and lifelong friends.Pallbearers will be Cory Pledger, Craig Pledger, Micah Hargraves, Billy Young, Kurt Maupin, Russell Morgan, Gary Thrash, Skip Williams and Gordon Collier. Honorary Pallbearers are David D. Anderson, Chris Anderson, Brayden Maggard, Michael Taylor, Butch Heffelfinger and Leon Evans.The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Bluebonnet Hospice for their devoted care.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
