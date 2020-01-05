Martha SpearsMarch 7, 1950 - December 30, 2019Martha Ruth Spears, 69, of Waco, passed away December 30, 2019.She was preceded in death by her son, Jacques Spears; parents, Jesse and Nettie Berry; and brothers, Walter and Robert Hardin.She is survived by her daughters, Donna Dunmore, Juanette McCreary, Ulexzis Spears, and Jessica Clark; sisters, LeNora Harrison and Annette Berry; brothers, Otis Berry, Jesse Berry, Jr., and Johnny Berry; as well as a host of grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
