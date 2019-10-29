W.S. SpearmanMay 19, 1927 - Oct. 26, 2019W.S. "Bill" Spearman, 92, of Hubbard, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, at Wade Funeral Chapel in Hubbard, with interment to follow in Rosemound Cemetery in Waco. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, at the funeral home.

