Roland E. SpearmanMarch 12, 1938 - Sept. 1, 2018Roland E. "Goose" Spearman, 80, of Lacy Lakeview, passed away Saturday, September 1 at a local hospital with his loving wife by his side. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 8 at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. J.E. Jean officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 7th at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.Goose was born March 12, 1938 in Waco to Jack and Clara (Turner) Spearman. After serving his country in Japan he returned home and married the love of his life Linda Kinsey on August. 28, 1965. He worked for Owens Illinois Glass Plant for 34 years. He coached Lakeview Little League for 13 years. He enjoyed camping and fishing, but always looked forward to visiting the casinos. He was a charter member of Connally Free Will Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Myrtie Lee Goedeke; twin sister, Jinnie Perkins; and infant daughter, Kathleen (our Kathy).Survivors include wife of 53 years, Linda Spearman; daughters, Pamela Simons, Sue Sparkman and friend, Bobby Duke, Angie Bennett and husband, Jay; son, Roy Spearman; son-in-law, Robert Sparkman; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, W.S. Spearman; and numerous other relatives.The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to Mike and Marcia Gouttiere for always being there and for being such good friends.Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
