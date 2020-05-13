Wiley Sparks Feb. 3, 1949 - May 10, 2020 Wiley Sparks, age 71, of Valley Mills passed away on May 10, 2020, in a Waco Hospital. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Valley Mills First Baptist Church, under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center. State mandated social distancing will be practiced at this event. You may sign the online register book and view our memorial video at www.fossfuneralhome.com.
