Carol H. Spain
Dec. 18, 1929 - April 9, 2020
After a lengthy illness, Carol Hanna Spain, 90, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Carol was born December 18, 1929, in Rockford, Illinois, to Ben and Irene Hanna, and was the younger sister of David C. Hanna.
Carol graduated from Norwood High School in Norwood, OH, and attended Dennison University and the University of Cincinnati before graduating from Baylor University with a double major in English and Psychology.
Carol worked in the Registrar's Office at Baylor and at TSO. Later, Carol embarked on a teaching career, initially working in several WISD schools before beginning a 26 year career as a counselor and then teaching English to seventh and ninth graders at Vanguard Preparatory School. She was admired as a challenging, engaging, and caring teacher.
Carol was an active member of Lake Shore Baptist Church for over 50 years, where she sang in the choir, served as a greeter, and ran the sound system for worship. While teaching and volunteering for the church were her passions, she also enjoyed reading, running, and exercising.
Carol was preceded in death by her daughter, Beth Anne Spain Walworth.
Carol is survived by her husband of over 61 years, Dr. Rufus Spain; children, John Finch Spain and wife, Joanie, of Bloomington, Indiana, Julie Spain Meyer of Lexington, North Carolina, and David Arthur Spain and wife, Pam, of Norman, Oklahoma; 14 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vanguard Preparatory School or Lake Shore Baptist Church, both in Waco, Texas. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service at Lake Shore Baptist Church will be scheduled at a later date.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.