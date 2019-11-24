Ronna Jean SouthJune 28, 1956 - Nov. 25, 2019Ronna Jean South, 63, of Waco, passed away peacefully November 12, 2019 at her home. Services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at OakCrest Funeral Home by Father Ryan Higdon.Ronna was born June 28, 1956 in Lebanon, Missouri to Thomas C. and Emma B. (Hardin) South. Ronna attended schools in Kansas and Missouri, and graduated from Bolivar High School in Bolivar, Mo., in 1974. After high school, Ronna worked at many different jobs, the job she found most enjoyable and rewarding was that of housekeeper to the priests at St. Louis Catholic Church of Waco for 16 years. They were all her boys.Ronna was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Connie Keith; and two brothers, Harold Lucas and Howard Lucas.She is survived by two sisters, Donna Brown and husband, Ron of Waco, and Patricia Mardis of Kansas; a brother, James Lucas and wife, Roslyn of Lorena, several nieces and nephews, and dear friends.Memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Hospice, 2911 Herring Avenue Suite 310, Waco, TX 76708 or Baylor Scott & White (Hillcrest) of Waco. The families wishes to thank both for their care and compassion shown to Ronna.View her Video Tribute and sign the Guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
