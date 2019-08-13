Frank SoukupApril 29, 1933 - Aug. 10, 2019Frank F. Soukup, 86, of Valley Mills, formerly of West, passed away peacefully early Saturday afternoon, August 10, 2019, at his residence in Valley Mills surrounded by his family. A Rosary will be recited 6 pm, Wednesday, August 14, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, followed by visitation until 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 am, Thursday, August 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West.Frank was born April 29, 1933, near West, the son of Frank and Louise (Jaska) Soukup. He attended the old Tokio School. Frank served his country with the United State Army during the Korean War, stationed at Fort Hood. In June of 1985, he met his soul mate, Mary Ann Northup. On December 21, 1985, they were united in marriage in Waco. Frank was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. He was also a member of Waco Scuba Diving Club and a former member of the American Legion Post. He worked for General Tire and Rubber Company for 33 years before retiring in 1987. Frank enjoyed working on cars, making horseshoe puzzles, watching outdoor sports and doing the jumble in the paper every day. He loved spending time with his family and friends.Frank was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dede Holden Oliver; brother, Joseph "Joe" Soukup; and sisters, Annie Skerik and Mary Wachsmann. Survivors include his beloved wife of 33 years, Mary Soukup of Valley Mills; children, Jimmy Soukup and wife, Alex, of West, Rebecca Janes and husband, Don, of Temple, Linda Soukup of West, and Francine Soukup of Hewitt; brother, Johnny Soukup and wife, Bernice; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Active pallbearers are Joe Soukup, James Soukup, Ernest Soukup, Gary Kimbrough, Jon Seamanski, and Justin L. Baxter. Honorary pallbearers are Henry Soukup, Bob Kreid and Ernest Dvorak. A very special thank you to Tammy and Crystal with Providence Hospice who took loving care of him, and to Melissa with Visiting Angels who was an angel herself.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice, Ross Volunteer Fire Department or St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
