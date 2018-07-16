James SorleyJuly 9, 1938 - July 12, 2018Capt. James Alvin Sorley, USMC Retired, of Waco, TX, passed away, July 12, 2018.He was born, July 9, 1938, in Waco, TX. Capt. Sorley served 24 years in the Navy and Marine Corp. He was a Vietnam Veteran and received the Navy and Marine Corp Medal for Valor. After his retirement he returned to college and earned his Doctorate of Medicine Degree. In his 60's, he became an ordained minister.He is survived by his sister, Shirley Thedford; sons, John Sorley, Bill Sorley, and Michael Sorley; and seven grandchildren.Services will be 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, burial following at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. A time of visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time.Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home1615 S. Fort Hood St.Killen, TX 76542(254) 634-2638Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
