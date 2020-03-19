Sherley Raye Sonnenberg
Oct. 20, 1933 - March 16, 2020
Sherley Sonnenberg, 86, of Waco, passed away peacefully Monday, March 16, 2020.
A private family graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. A memorial celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Sherley is survived by sons, John and wife, Catharine Sonnenberg, of Austin; their children, Lillian, Ducote and Ford Sonnenberg; and George and wife, Sarah Sonnenberg, of Bryan; their children, Josh and Timmy; daughter, Lisa Thomas; and her children, Austin, Cameron and Logan. Sherley was especially pleased to have two great-grandkids, Kimber and Remi.
