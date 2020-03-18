Sherley Faye Sonnenberg October 20, 1933 - March 16, 2020 Sherley Faye Sonnenberg, 86, of Waco, passed away peacefully Monday, March 16, 2020. A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's edition.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherley Sonnenberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries