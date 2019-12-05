Russell SommerFeb. 9, 1958 - Nov. 27, 2019Russell Sommer, 61, went home to be the Lord, Wednesday, November 27, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, December 7, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.Russell was born in Bryan, Texas, to J.D. and Josephine (Schindler) Sommer on February 9, 1958. He graduated from the University of Texas and was a pharmacist for over 30 years. He was devoted to his family and loved them very much. Russell was very proud to attend his daughter's soccer games and his grandson's baseball games. He never met a stranger and was always there to lend a hand to anyone. All those he met, he treated as a friend. Russell was a most selfless person and always put the care of others before his own.His hobbies were gardening, fishing and cooking. He loved doing all of them and was a wonderful fisherman, gardener, and chef. He also loved the community of Mount Calm and enjoyed drinking coffee in the mornings with the coffee drinkers every opportunity he had.He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and son; none came any better.Russell was preceded in death by his father, J.D. Sommer; step-father, Louis Helm, Jr.; father-in-law, Marvin McDaniel; and aunt, Lois "Dinky" Schindler.Survivors include his wife, Nicolette Sommer; children, Rhegan Sommer, AJ Sommer and wife, Rhonda, and Brett Sommer and wife, Julie; mother, Josephine Helm; step-mother, Shirley Sommer; mother-in-law, Gloria McDaniel; brother, Jeff Sommer and wife, Katharine; two grandchildren, Ryder and Jenna; beloved basset hound, Quigley and several other relatives and friends.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
