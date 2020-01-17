Christopher SolomanDec. 17, 1984 - Dec. 20, 2019He was preceded by father, Allan Lee Solomon; daughter, TalyaRose; stepfather, Michael Gandy. Survived by mother, Kimberly Gandy; stepmoms, Lori and Blanche; siblings, Lucky, Michael and Joshua Gandy; children, DJ, Lily, Chris Jr, Christi, and Crystalanne; grandparents, Judy and Dennis Redmon. Chris loved cooking, music, animals, fishing and outdoors. He had a heart and personality the size of Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
