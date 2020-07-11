Mable C. Solis
Feb. 17, 1931 - July 6, 2020
Mrs. Mable Consuelo Solis, of Brownwood, TX, age 89, a resident of Hewitt, TX, passed away peacefully on the evening of July 6, 2020, of natural causes.
Mrs. Solis was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Raul R. Solis, a Baptist Minister. Mable was an ESL/bilingual elementary school teacher for 45 years. She also devoted her life to serving the Lord with her husband as he spread the Word of God throughout Texas. Mable was also preceded in death by her son, Joshua Solis of Waco, TX, and grandson Adrian Solis of Odessa, TX.
She is survived by her brother, Belisario Reyes of Ft. Worth, TX; her sons, Raul Solis, Jr. of Sunset Valley, TX, Hiram Solis of Axtell, TX, Robert Solis of Brownwood, TX; and her daughter, Theresa Solis of Euless, TX. Mrs. Solis is also survived by nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services for Mrs. Solis are being arranged through the Pecan Grove Funeral Home, Waco, TX. Visitation will be held at 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 12. Service will be at 10 a.m., Monday, July 13. Burial services will take place at 3 p.m., Monday, at Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood, TX. In accordance to current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing are required.
In lieu of, or in addition to, flowers for Mrs. Solis, we ask that donations be made in her name to the Hewitt Public Library and Habitat for Humanity.
Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
