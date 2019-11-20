Tawodi Hawk SnowAug. 23, 1957 - Nov. 14, 2019Timothy Waylon (Tawodi Yona Astila Edohi) "Hawk" Snow August 23,1957-November 14,2019Timothy Waylon Snow passed into eternal life on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Elm Mott Texas.A memorial will be held at "The Reveille Ranch" on 550 East Hilltop Rd at 1:00 PM on November 23, 2019.He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Lynn (Unuledaganogeda) "Walela" Snow-Bird and his brothe,r Philip Eugene Snow.Survivors include his spouse, Eryka Teairame Snow; son, Sean and daughter-in-law, Nancy Snow of Temple; father, Ben and mother, Mary Snow, of Tyler; siblings, Cynthia ward, Toni Snow, Penny Myers, Debra Wyles, Sue Robinson, Daniel Davis Junior, James Davis, Monty Fitzgerald, Missy Fitzgerald, Cynthia Newara; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

