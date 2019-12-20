James C. Snow Sr. May 13, 1956 - Dec. 14, 2019Pastor James C. Snow Sr. passed away December 14, 2019. Services will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, December 21, at Park Lake B.C. Burial will be at Central TX Veterans Cemetery. A wake will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Greater Shilo.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Snow, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries