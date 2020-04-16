Tim Snokhous
Dec. 29, 1954 - April 14, 2020
Tim Snokhous, age 65, of West, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his residence. A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday, April 16, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West.
Tim was born December 29, 1954, in Waco, to the late Henry "Hambone" and Elsie (Dolezal) Snokhous. He attended St. Mary's School and was a 1973 graduate of West High School. On April 16, 1977, he was united in marriage to Cynthia "Cindy" Miller in West. Tim was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption. He started working at Aamco Transmissions in Waco in 1975 and purchased the business in 1994. Tim enjoyed playing dominoes with friends, checking on cows with his dog Maddie, and working on old cars. He and Cindy loved spending their time on the farm in Gholson. Tim especially looked forward to seeing and playing with his grandsons every couple of weeks and always called Blake telling him to head to West. He took great pride in repainting Bridget's childhood go-cart from pink to blue for Blake because he didn't want a pink one. He was certainly a family man at heart.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 43 years, Cindy Snokhous of West; a son, Travis Snokhous of Austin; a daughter, Bridget Pilat and husband, Bradley, of Hallettsville; sisters, Judy Knapek and Jackie Neill and husband, Robert; brothers, Dwaine Snokhous, Eddie Snokhous, and Gary Snokhous; two grandsons, Blake Pilat and Brayden Pilat; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Snokhous, Gary Snokhous, Mark Snokhous, Bradley Pilat, Robert Neill, Wally Cox, T.J. Holecek, Bill Wolf, Alfred Whiteside, Mr. B, Slim Hand, and his beloved grandsons, Blake Pilat and Brayden Pilat.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Volunteer Fire Department or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
