Cornelia Snider June 12, 1920 - April 29, 2020 Cornelia Graves Snider, 99, of Hutto and formerly of Hubbard, passed away at her home Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Visitation will be from Noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, at Wade Funeral Home in Hubbard. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at Wade Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ricky Woodall and the Rev. Jerry Griffin officiating. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Hubbard. Cornelia will lie-in-state from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, May 4, at Wade Funeral Home. Cornelia was born on June 12, 1920, to Homer and Evvie (Griffin) Graves, in Hubbard. She grew up in Hubbard, attending the Elementary and Hubbard High School. She worked at several businesses downtown during her high school years and beyond, always enjoying everyone in the community. She joined the First Baptist Church in 1930. She married J.W. (Jay) Snider July 3, 1942, in Hubbard. They lived in Dallas and she built aircraft as a "Rosie the Riveter" at North American. She returned to live with her parents and brother from 1944 to 1946 while Jay was overseas during WWII. They moved to their farm in the Bowman Community upon his return, lived in Weatherford while Jay worked at Sinclair Oil Company, Bellmead when Jay worked at James Connally Air Force Base, and Beeville for his employment at Chase Field Naval Air Base. She retired as an Elementary School Secretary of 15 years in Beeville, January, 1980. She and Jay retired in their hometown of Hubbard March, 1980. Cornelia began working as receptionist for Wade Funeral Home April 1986 and retired again in 2006. Cornelia was preceded in death by her husband, Jay; her parents; and one brother, Billy Joe Graves. She is survived by daughter, Gail and husband, David, of Hutto; grandchildren, Russell Orin Nichols and wife, JJ, of Horseshoe Bay; Ryan Jay Nichols and wife, Loren, of Hutto; Jessica Kate Campbell and husband, Tyler, of Oak View, California; great-grandchildren, Marissa Kate Nichols, Allie Joy Nichols and McCoy Snider Nichols of Horseshoe Bay; Ronan William Nichols, Jackson Jay Nichols and Mason Cade Nichols of Hutto; sister-in-law, SeLayna Graves of Hewitt; nieces and nephews, Pam (Graves) Eskew and husband, Steve, of Woodway, Marcia (Graves) Cook and husband, Wendell, of Lorena, David Graves and wife, Mary, of Waco, and Paul Graves of McGregor. Pallbearers will be Russell Nichols, Ryan Nichols, Scott Eskew, Adam Cook, Josh Cook, William Graves, Chris Graves, Jon Snider and Jim Motley. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tyler Campbell, Mike Wade, Don Sims, James Harold Weatherby, Kenneth Suddeth, Charles Warren and Herbert Horn. Thank you for your prayers. We loved her very much and she loved her family and friends. She was a very special lady. In lieu of flowers, please bless the Fairview Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 427, Hubbard, Texas 76648, or Hubbard First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 176, Hubbard, Texas 76648. Please sign the memorial guestbook for Cornelia at www.wadefuneralhome.net.
