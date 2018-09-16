Jackie M. SmithsonFeb. 28, 1942 - Sept. 14, 2018Jackie Cummins Martin Smithson, of China Spring, Texas, passed away, Friday, September 14, 2018. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 17, 2018, at Oakcrest Funeral Home, with Bobby Wheat and Ernie Christie officiating, burial will follow at China Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, September 16, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Jackie was born, February 28, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois. She was the only daughter born to Virgil and Gladys Cummins. She grew up in Conway, Arkansas. She married her childhood sweetheart, Loyde Martin and they had two beautiful daughters. Loyde passed away unexpectly. Later on while attending church, she met Patrick Smithson and after a brief courtship they married. Jackie was devoted to both husbands until their untimely deaths.Jackie was a longtime employee of J-Hawk and Lakeland West Capital, and retiring as chief accountant and HR manager. Her hobbies were, traveling the world, shopping, dining with friends, and exploring new places.She was preceded in death by both husbands, and parents.She is survived by her loving daughters, Karen "KK" Matthews and husband, Sam, of West, Texas, and Cyndie Pankonien and husband, Bobby Dean, of China Spring, Texas; grandchildren, Heather Williams, Blake Pankonien, Jessica Jones, Ashley Romero, Amie Kay Gregory, and Austin Wallace; and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Virgil Wilbert Cummins and wife, Paulette; and many nieces and nephews.Thank you to Janet Farley for her special friendship and loving care to our mother.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.