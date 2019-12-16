Tommy SmithMay 7, 1955 - Nov. 30, 2019Tommy Allen Smith, age 64, of Lynn Haven, Florida, passed away unexpectedly November 30, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.Tommy was born on May 7, 1955, in Dallas, Texas, to Wilma Leigh Smith and Edward Lee Smith. He lived in Lynn Haven, Florida, for the last 25 years, moving there from Austin, Texas. He was a commercial airline pilot, flying for Mesa Airlines/U.S. Airways for 25 years. Tommy was a faithful member of the Jenks Avenue Church of Christ, and enjoyed music, golf, playing the guitar, football, and playing with his granddaughter, Payton. He graduated from Midway High School in 1973 and was a graduate of Abilene Christian University, where he played football and was on two national championship teams. Tommy had a smile that lit up his whole face.He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Edward Lee Smith.Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Candie Smith; children, Jillian Benefield of Panama City Beach, Florida, and Erick Smith of Lynn Haven, Florida; mother, Wilma Smith Hill, and husband, Walt, of Waco; brother, Russell Smith, and wife, Donnis, of Waco; sister, Marsha Turner, and husband, Steve, of Austin, Texas; granddaughter, Payton Benefield; and many beloved nieces and nephews and friends.Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, at the Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel, with Minister Jack Reece officiating. Interment followed at Garden of Memories cemetery. Asked to serve as pallbearers were his son: Erick Smith; friends: Nick Taylor, Josh Borden, Blake Furbee, and Keith Furbee; and his nephews: Corey Turner, Chris Bradley, and Dee Nall.
