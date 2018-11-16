Thomas Keith SmithMarch 7, 1949 - November 14, 2018Thomas Keith Smith passed away, Wednesday, November 14, 2018. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 17, at Bold Springs Cemetery in West, Texas, with Dr. Paul Sands, pastor of First Baptist Church, Woodway, officiating.Tommy was born, March 7, 1949, in Waco, Texas, to J.B. and Marjorie Jane Smith. He graduated from Waco High in 1967 and was a machine operator at Gulf States Packaging for 25 years. He enjoyed being home with family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by one sister, Janice Smith; and brother, Barry Smith.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodway First Baptist Church.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

