Theresa SmithMarch 8, 1936 - Dec. 11, 2019Theresa Margaret (Pettiette) Smith, went to her Heavenly home, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Kilgore, Texas.Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held that morning from 11:00 am until service time. Internment will follow at Waco Memorial Park.She was born March 8, 1936, in Palestine, Texas, to H.W. "Bill" and Mary Ellen (McMahon) Pettiette.She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Terry Wayne Smith and Rickie Lynn Smith; and her sister, Donna (Pettiette) Calhoun.Survivors include her daughter, Toni (Smith) Ferguson and husband, Billy; son, Delbert D. Smith and wife, Brenda, all of Kilgore, Texas; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; ex-husband, Jimmie Wayne Smith of Brownwood, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.

