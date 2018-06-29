Paul L. Smith Sr.

May 21, 1937 - June 19, 2018

Paul Leroy Smith Sr., of Gholson, passed away June 19, 2018. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Pleasant Grove B.C. in Gholson. Burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

ablewis58

To Mrs. Barbara Ann Smith and the entire Smith Family:

Words cannot express our feelings of sorrow on hearing of the passing of Paul Leroy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you at this very sad time, our comfort is that you are such a close family and will all be there for each other.

With our warmest condolences, May God Bless Your Family,

Rev. Allen and Mrs. Frankie Lewis
Houston/Katy, Texas

