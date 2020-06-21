Polly Smith April 21, 1927 - June 18, 2020 A beloved wife, daughter, aunt, and friend passed away at the age of 93 on June 18, 2020, at St. Catherine's Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. Graveside services will be 4 p.m., Monday, June 22, at China Spring Cemetery with Chaplin Curtis Holland and the Rev. Buddy Sipes officiating. A viewing will be from Noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, June 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home at 6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, Texas 76710. Annie Pauline "Polly" was born April 21, 1927, in China Spring, Texas, to Homer and Ona Robinson. She was the eldest sibling to Margie, Lois, and James. She attended grade school at China Spring but graduated from Waco High in 1945. She completed beauty school and worked as a stylist for Reeder's Beauty Shop. After completing her education at 4C Business School, she began her career with Washington National Insurance Company until 1977. During a revival at the First Baptist Church of China Spring, at the age of 12, Polly surrendered her life to Christ and was baptized. She was a faithful servant of our Lord. She studied her Bible daily and enjoyed sharing the word of Christ with all. She was well-known for teaching Sunday School to children and adults. She held many offices within the church. She became the wife of the Rev. Paul G. Smith on January 29, 1972, and together they enjoyed serving the Lord in church ministry until his death on November 14, 2006. This was a true marriage made in heaven. Polly faithfully visited those in the hospital, nursing homes, and the homebound until she stopped driving at the age of 92. Their lives together included the outdoor adventures of hunting and fishing with family and friends. They enjoyed hosting family gatherings, especially for holidays. There was always a race to get the first piece of her delicious banana nut cake. We will always remember Polly for her beauty, charm and grace, love for cooking and entertaining. She was the ultimate hostess and always welcomed visitors to her table and home. Although Aunt Polly did not have children of her own, she regarded her nieces and nephews as her very own. Her gentle voice and hugs gave each of us peace and joy in our hearts. She was the epitome of an angel on earth with her kind gentle generous heart. She was a true mentor to many. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Margie Nelson, Lois Wade, and James Robinson; nephews, Howard Nelson Jr. and Scott Wade; nieces, Darlene Ewing, Debbie Nelson, and Karan Merenda. She is survived by nieces, Teresa Gilliam and husband, Dale; Jamie Wolfe and husband, James; Polly Ann Smith and husband, Bill; and Cecile Nelson; nephew, Greg Wade and Susan Leist; stepson, Fred Smith and wife, Linda. She also leaves behind seven great-nephews, five great-nieces, six great-great-nephews, three great-great-nieces, and a host of extended family as well as special friends, Mickey Marrquin, Missy Maxwell and the Dorcas Class at Grace Temple Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, Polly requested memorial contributions be made to Grace Temple Baptist Church, 3825 Bosque Blvd, Waco, Texas 76710 or to Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake, Waco, Texas 76710 attn: Kate Bell Residents Assistance Fund. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
