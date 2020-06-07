Phyllis Meacham Smith Aug. 1, 1943 - June 5, 2020 Phyllis Meacham Smith, 76, of Waco, passed away peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020, at Providence Hospice Place in Waco. Arrangements are pending. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

